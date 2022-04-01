Moody’s bumps SA’s ratings outlook to stable
The ratings agency said the change was due to the likelihood of the government's debt burden stabilising over the medium term
01 April 2022 - 23:51
Moody's Investors Service changed the outlook on SA’s debt from negative to stable, citing an improvement in the country's fiscal position as the government stuck to its debt consolidation plans and benefited from higher commodity prices.
The agency, which has SA's debt rated two levels below investment grade, said the change in outlook was due to the likelihood of the government’s debt burden stabilising over the medium term. It said it expected debt as proportion of GDP to settle at around 80%, compared to its previous forecast that it would keep rising due to a weak economy and pressure to increasing spending...
