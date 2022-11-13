ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail sales and SA credit ratings preview

Record infections in the world’s biggest importer of crude dash hopes of a speedy reopening of its economy
As interest rates and bond yields have risen investors’ opportunity for earning a reasonable yield has grown
Netcare intends to replace the maternity, neonatal and paediatric units with an 80-bed mental health service for adolescents and adults
Increasing payments in line with a social development department proposal, but requires Treasury approval
Group's performance boosted by the international division, which benefited from higher global demand for canned fruit and fruit puree products
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ndumiso Hadebe, chief economist at KH Equity Partners
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
A pint of beer can cost up to R1,600
The jockey great might have found the top horse he has been searching for as a trainer
The comment by the Red Bull driver comes after the double Formula One world champion refused to give back a place in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix
September retail sales take centre stage this week and the outcome, which concludes the sector’s readings for the quarter, will give us a clearer idea of the trade sector’s likely contribution to the third quarter headline GDP number.
Credit ratings agencies Moody’s and S&P are scheduled to give an assessment of SA’s credit rating on Friday. Fitch could also do so this month, but has not disclosed a ratings review date...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Retail sales and SA credit ratings preview
Interest rates have nearly doubled and a further 100 basis point hike is expected later in the month
September retail sales take centre stage this week and the outcome, which concludes the sector’s readings for the quarter, will give us a clearer idea of the trade sector’s likely contribution to the third quarter headline GDP number.
Credit ratings agencies Moody’s and S&P are scheduled to give an assessment of SA’s credit rating on Friday. Fitch could also do so this month, but has not disclosed a ratings review date...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.