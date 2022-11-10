Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The sector’s competitors from abroad are all hunting in packs for markets in SA’s backyard, Africa
Energy minister says IPPs and green sources play only a support role for now
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
Business Day TV talks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Libero Milone, a former chair and CEO of Deloitte in Italy, says he did his job and denies spying
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Lots including paintings by Freud, Klimt and Cézanne far exceeded estimates in the most valuable single-owner sale ever
SA is focused on implementing structural reforms to improve its competitiveness and industrial policy to boost manufacturing and economic growth, finance minister Enoch Godongwana told African and European business leaders at a trade and investment conference on Thursday.
Measures to strengthen the state’s capacity are also in focus to keep SA on a growth path, he told delegates to the 9th Southern Africa-Europe CEO Dialogue in Johannesburg, which is taking place on November 10-11...
SA to focus on improving fixed investment, says Godongwana
Capital asset spending is the fastest-growing expenditure item in SA’s budget
