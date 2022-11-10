×

Economy

SA to focus on improving fixed investment, says Godongwana

Capital asset spending is the fastest-growing expenditure item in SA’s budget

10 November 2022 - 20:25 Thuletho Zwane

SA is focused on implementing structural reforms to improve its competitiveness and industrial policy to boost manufacturing and economic growth, finance minister Enoch Godongwana told African and European business leaders at a trade and investment conference on Thursday.

Measures to strengthen the state’s capacity are also in focus to keep SA on a growth path, he told delegates to the 9th Southern Africa-Europe CEO Dialogue in Johannesburg, which is taking place on November 10-11...

