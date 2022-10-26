Government and Eskom bonds rally on medium-term budget’s improved debt outlook
Fiscal space could contract because the finance minister doesn't have the power to accelerate structural reform
Bring in the private sector if you want more bailouts, finance minister says in interview after medium-term budget
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Security has deteriorated in neighbouring Mali since it hired fighters from Russia’s Wagner group
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Built on the British firm’s Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, three versions of the Hyper SUV are available
Better-than-expected revenue collection from businesses and SA citizens has given government’s coffers a boost, with the gross tax revenue estimate revised up by R83.5bn. Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sars chief Edward Kieswetter on SA’s rising tax take
Business Day TV speaks to Kieswetter for more detail on better-than-expected revenue collection
Better-than-expected revenue collection from businesses and SA citizens has given government’s coffers a boost, with the gross tax revenue estimate revised up by R83.5bn. Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.