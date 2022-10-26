×

Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sars chief Edward Kieswetter on SA’s rising tax take

Business Day TV speaks to Kieswetter for more detail on better-than-expected revenue collection

26 October 2022 - 21:50
SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS
SA Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/REUTERS

Better-than-expected revenue collection from businesses and SA citizens has given government’s coffers a boost, with the gross tax revenue estimate revised up by R83.5bn. Business Day TV spoke to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter for more detail.

