Cities intensify Beijing's zero-Covid-19 policy as outbreaks widen, dampening earlier hopes of a rebound in demand
China’s car exports rose more than 50% in the first nine months of 2022, shipping out more than 2-million vehicles
Fazel fills a vacancy left by Setlhomamaru Dintwe, whose term ended in March
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
The state-owned development financier now owns 32.45% of the Maputo-based aluminium smelter
Distressed borrowing will still support household credit demand
SPONSORED | Sector faces added challenges of aging infrastructure, systems needing integration, manual processes and increasingly complex environments
Moscow has blamed Kyiv for an attack on its Black Sea fleet and pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain shipments
The seasoned batsman hit three sixes and three boundaries to end on 56 not out in a match-winning 76-run partnership with Aiden Markram
His unconventional marketing of the energy drink revolutionised the beverages industry
Important economic data is due out this week, starting with the Reserve Bank’s release of private sector credit extension on Monday.
Private sector credit extension came in stronger than expected in August, increasing to 7.9% from July’s 7.1% and much better than the Thomson Reuters consensus of 6.9%. The improvement was mainly driven by corporate lending, especially the general loans and advances category. Household credit slowed, reflecting the impact sharp increases in borrowing costs have had on the consumer...
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Private sector credit extension expected to tighten
Sars will release balance of trade data, followed by electricity production numbers and PMIs
