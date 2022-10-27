But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
You are not defined by your language, your religion, your culture or the colour of your skin
The funds will be used to close the power stations replace them with renewable energy plants and battery storage systems
The ANC is still in ‘negotiations and engaging political parties’ that voted with the ANC to remove DA mayor Tania Campbell
Its market value dropped $520bn in 2022, pushing it down the list of largest companies
Prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers declined less than expected in September, driven mostly by lower fuel costs
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Foreign ministry official says the West’s use of outer space to aid Ukraine’s war effort is ‘an extremely dangerous trend’
Captain wants better decision-making from his charges in the big moments
Three new exhibitions brilliantly disrupt familiar ways of seeing ‘blackness’
SA’s annual headline producer inflation edged lower for a second consecutive month in September, but the number was worse than market expectations and signals little respite for hard-pressed consumers.
Stats SA on Wednesday reported that the producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, eased to 16.3% in September from 16.6% in August. The market average estimate was 15.7%...
Producer inflation slows for a second straight month
Easing of prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers was mainly driven by lower fuel costs, but the decline was less than expected
SA’s annual headline producer inflation edged lower for a second consecutive month in September, but the number was worse than market expectations and signals little respite for hard-pressed consumers.
Stats SA on Wednesday reported that the producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, eased to 16.3% in September from 16.6% in August. The market average estimate was 15.7%...
