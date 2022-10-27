×

Economy

Producer inflation slows for a second straight month

Easing of prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers was mainly driven by lower fuel costs, but the decline was less than expected

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 13:25 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s annual headline producer inflation edged lower for a second consecutive month in September, but the number was worse than market expectations and signals little respite for hard-pressed consumers.

Stats SA on Wednesday reported that the producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, eased to 16.3% in September from 16.6% in August. The market average estimate was 15.7%...

