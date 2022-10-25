×

Economy

PODCAST | Is now the right time to invest in local assets?

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth's chief investment officer, shares his views

25 October 2022 - 17:33
Sponsored
In the past, offshore investments have been seen as being the alpha generator and local, the diversifier. But times have changed, so shouldn’t your investment approach? Listen to this informative podcast. Picture: 123RF/phongphan
In the past, offshore investments have been seen as being the alpha generator and local, the diversifier. But times have changed, so shouldn't your investment approach? Listen to this informative podcast.

Over the past 15 years, it's been favourable for investors to diversify their portfolios by investing locally and offshore, with offshore being the alpha generator and local the diversifier. This was due to the growth potential of the US and the rally in its markets.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: SUPPLIED/PSG WEALTH
Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth's chief investment officer.

However, given that our economic state differs from the previous 15 years, a different investment approach should be taken.

SA investments have now become the option with more alpha generation potential than the US, meaning the shift should be the inverse of the preceding period.

In this podcast, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer of PSG Wealth, explains that while SA faces various challenges, investors need to remain objective to ensure they are rewarded in the long term. 

This article was paid for by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of the PSG Konsult Group, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit Psg.co.za for more information.

