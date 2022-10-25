Fuel reserves run perilously low as refineries are in short supply

Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
A lack of political will enabled state capture, and now the president is repeating the fault
The shortage of refineries means SA is increasingly reliant on imports, and supply line disruptions are a risk
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Adidas shares fell as much as 5.8% in Frankfurt to reach their lowest level since 2016
Business Day has invited a wide range of analysts to offer a breakdown of the policy statement
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
The economy is beset by Covid issues, a property crisis and falling market confidence after Xi unveiled a new Politburo Standing Committee stacked with loyalists
Former Aussie captain says in autobiography he saw the Proteas ‘having a huge crack at the ball’ in the next encounter, in Johannesburg
Ahead of the Open Studios event, Kwanele Sosibo meets three female artists toiling in this infamous building who are mounting a resistance against market forces
SA is heading towards potential “fuel-shedding” due to a lack of strategic fuel reserves and refineries.
This is the warning from Peter Morgan, CEO of the Liquified Fuels Wholesalers Association.
“You must have strategic stocks in refineries. At the moment we don’t have enough. Most of our refineries are not operational, including the Engen Durban refinery and PetroSA’s refinery in Mossel Bay,” said Morgan.
“If you have refineries you avert a lot of problems. If there’s a shortage of fuel to put into the market, you can take from the refineries without the customer realising. Then you replace that product once there is flow.”
He said while there is a cost to carrying a strategic refinery, there are many challenges that can affect the supply chain if the country is without one.
The shortage of refineries means the country is increasingly reliant on imports, and supply line disruptions are a risk, as highlighted by the recent Transnet strike that affected operations at the Durban port.
Morgan said it was commendable that Transnet regained control in time and avoided a situation where fuel was a scarce resource.
He said wholesalers were often rationed. “The oil majors operate in urban areas, while independent wholesalers operate in the non-urban areas. This means the security of supply to non-urban areas is of concern.
“The cost of transporting the product has become expensive. This is also because of the skyrocketing price of diesel. This forces the wholesaler to shift the cost to a retailer who then dumps it on the consumer.
“We have to go back to the drawing board, preferably within 30 days to avoid us reaching crisis levels. Market forces will determine what we do next. Many wholesalers are operating on bankruptcy,” said Morgan.
In 2006, then minister of minerals and energy Buyelwa Sonjica appointed an 11-member panel headed by advocate Marumo Moerane to review the circumstances that resulted in fuel supply shortages in November 2005 and December 2005.
The report recommended a comprehensive review of the petroleum pricing regime to address matters relating to the zone differential to remove inefficiencies and indirect transport subsidies.
The Moerane report also recommended that the basis on which the basic fuel price was set should be revisited, given the lack of clarity with regard to who had the obligation to hold stocks.
The DA said it would submit an urgent question to energy minister Gwede Mantashe to inform the country about the status of fuel reserves.
‘We will further seek to ensure he provides us with any documentation detailing action plans taken by the department since 2006 to effect the implementation of the strategic refined fuel reserve recommendation by the Moerane commission.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Fuel reserves run perilously low as refineries are in short supply
The shortage of refineries means SA is increasingly reliant on imports, and supply line disruptions are a risk
SA is heading towards potential “fuel-shedding” due to a lack of strategic fuel reserves and refineries.
This is the warning from Peter Morgan, CEO of the Liquified Fuels Wholesalers Association.
“You must have strategic stocks in refineries. At the moment we don’t have enough. Most of our refineries are not operational, including the Engen Durban refinery and PetroSA’s refinery in Mossel Bay,” said Morgan.
“If you have refineries you avert a lot of problems. If there’s a shortage of fuel to put into the market, you can take from the refineries without the customer realising. Then you replace that product once there is flow.”
He said while there is a cost to carrying a strategic refinery, there are many challenges that can affect the supply chain if the country is without one.
The shortage of refineries means the country is increasingly reliant on imports, and supply line disruptions are a risk, as highlighted by the recent Transnet strike that affected operations at the Durban port.
Morgan said it was commendable that Transnet regained control in time and avoided a situation where fuel was a scarce resource.
He said wholesalers were often rationed. “The oil majors operate in urban areas, while independent wholesalers operate in the non-urban areas. This means the security of supply to non-urban areas is of concern.
“The cost of transporting the product has become expensive. This is also because of the skyrocketing price of diesel. This forces the wholesaler to shift the cost to a retailer who then dumps it on the consumer.
“We have to go back to the drawing board, preferably within 30 days to avoid us reaching crisis levels. Market forces will determine what we do next. Many wholesalers are operating on bankruptcy,” said Morgan.
In 2006, then minister of minerals and energy Buyelwa Sonjica appointed an 11-member panel headed by advocate Marumo Moerane to review the circumstances that resulted in fuel supply shortages in November 2005 and December 2005.
The report recommended a comprehensive review of the petroleum pricing regime to address matters relating to the zone differential to remove inefficiencies and indirect transport subsidies.
The Moerane report also recommended that the basis on which the basic fuel price was set should be revisited, given the lack of clarity with regard to who had the obligation to hold stocks.
The DA said it would submit an urgent question to energy minister Gwede Mantashe to inform the country about the status of fuel reserves.
‘We will further seek to ensure he provides us with any documentation detailing action plans taken by the department since 2006 to effect the implementation of the strategic refined fuel reserve recommendation by the Moerane commission.”
TimesLIVE
Oil prices rise as dollar eases
Will Gauteng’s e-tolls stay or go, come Wednesday?
Numsa considers revised 7.5% offer from motor sector bosses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.