Money & Investing / Global Markets

PODCAST | A turning tide in the markets: What investors can learn

Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views on why quality business always makes for good investments

04 July 2022 - 09:09
Sponsored
What are the top shifts investors should be aware of in the turning tide of markets? Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views in this podcast. Picture: SUPPLIED/123RF
What are the top shifts investors should be aware of in the turning tide of markets? Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views in this podcast. Picture: SUPPLIED/123RF

A shift is taking place in markets. A low interest rate, high growth environment has been the general experience for most investors in the past decade. But this is all about to change.

As with all things in life, markets also go through cycles. And the shift PSG Wealth has predicted is now becoming clear. Investors need to prepare themselves for the material shifts expected to take place over the next decade.

In this podcast, hosted by business journalist Mudiwa Gavaza, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares his views on why quality business always makes for good investments.

Pask explains the market behaviour over the past decade, the major changes investors need to be aware of, and how it affects investment prospects.

This article was paid for by PSG Wealth.

Affiliates of the PSG Konsult Group, which includes PSG Wealth, are authorised financial services providers. Visit psg.co.za for more information.

