Economy

Retail sales fall far more than expected as consumers feel pinch

This is the steepest fall in retail activity since January 2021, showing the effects of higher inflation and interest rates

BL Premium
17 August 2022 - 14:12 Thuletho Zwane

Retail sales fell sharply in June, a sign that households are feeling the pressure of declining disposable incomes as a result of higher interest rates, fuel prices and food prices.

Stats SA said on Wednesday that retail sales contracted 2.5% in June compared to the same period in 2021. The June release follows two consecutive quarters of positive growth and concludes second-quarter results...

