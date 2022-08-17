×

Economy

Consumers opt for staples as inflation bites: NielsenIQ

While sales of packaged food items are up 11% year on year, households are paying more for less, shopping less often and at fewer stores

17 August 2022 - 17:56 Nico Gous

South Africans are opting for cheaper staples such as bread and cutting down on expensive protein options as they feel the pinch of food inflation, according to the latest findings of market research and global consulting company NielsenIQ.

The value of bread sold rose more than 33% in the four weeks ended July 8 even as inflation in the product category that includes bread increased by 14%...

