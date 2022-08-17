×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Retail sales take a knock in June

Business Day TV speak to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

17 August 2022 - 21:59
Picture: 123RF / GUI YONGNIAN
Picture: 123RF / GUI YONGNIAN

Retail sales took a knock in June after recording a contraction of 2.5% year on year, and indicating that consumers remain under pressure amid rising inflation. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Retail sales fall more than expected as consumers feel the pinch

This is the steepest decline in retail activity since January 2021, showing the effects of higher inflation and interest rates
Economy
9 hours ago

WATCH: Outlook for emerging markets

Business Day TV speaks to Gemcorp’s chief economist, Simon Quijano-Evans
Markets
1 day ago

WATCH: Outa raises concerns about fuel levy hike

Business Day TV talks to Outa’s CEO, Wayne Duvenage
Economy
1 hour ago

WATCH: Absa gives shareholders a reason to smile

Business Day TV speaks to Absa’s financial director, Jason Quinn
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Thungela CEO July Ndlovu on its record half-year

Business Day TV speaks to Ndlovu after surging energy prices lift coal producer
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Evolution of payments in SA

Michael Avery talks to Ghita Erling, Jan Pilbauer and Karen Nadasen
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Quarter three economic activity signals GDP growth
Economy
2.
Retail sales fall more than expected as consumers ...
Economy
3.
Talk of food-price inflation easing over next ...
Economy
4.
Consumers opt for staples as inflation bites: ...
Economy
5.
High fuel and food prices now main risks to ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.