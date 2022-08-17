×

Economy

WATCH: Outa raises concerns about fuel levy hike

Business Day TV talks to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage

17 August 2022 - 21:55
In mitigation to the new fuel price increase FNB says its customers will get more rewards when filling up. Picture: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
South Africans are set for some relief in September, with a fuel price reduction on the cards due to a stronger rand and lower oil prices. Civil action organisation Outa, meanwhile, has raised concerns that the government might not pass the savings to motorists, and instead use it to fund freeways. Business Day TV discussed this with Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

