WATCH: How far will employment stimulus go to address the jobs crisis?

The launch of the presidential employment stimulus in the economic reconstruction and recovery plan marks a fundamental shift in the government’s approach to tackling unemployment. But there has been some misunderstanding by commentators on how it will be funded and rolled out.

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Kate Philip, a development strategist supporting the project management office inside the presidency and one of the plans architects; and Dr Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of Youth Employment Services, about the nuts and bolts of what it is targeting in which sectors and what time frames.