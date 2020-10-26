Economy

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: How far will employment stimulus go to address the jobs crisis?

Michael Avery talks to a panel about the presidential employment stimulus in SA

26 October 2020 - 15:19 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

The launch of the presidential employment stimulus in the economic reconstruction and recovery plan marks a fundamental shift in the government’s approach to tackling unemployment. But there has been some misunderstanding by commentators on how it will be funded and rolled out.

Michael Avery speaks to Dr Kate Philip, a development strategist supporting the project management office inside the presidency and one of the plans architects; and Dr Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of Youth Employment Services, about the nuts and bolts of what it is targeting in which sectors and what time frames.

