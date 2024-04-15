Trevor Manuel: capital flight from SA going to markets with sound regulations
More than R1-trillion pulled from SA Inc in past decade, says Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel
15 April 2024 - 05:00
Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel says the more than R1-trillion withdrawn from SA Inc in the past decade points to an uncertain regulatory environment and lax implementation, which has hurt the country’s competitiveness.
Writing in the financial services group’s annual report, the former finance minister said authorities needed to put in place clear regulations and long-term regulatory certainty to attract and retain investment...
