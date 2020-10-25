Business THE BIG READ Mboweni’s challenge is funding Cyril’s plan Finance minister must sync with president and advisory council BL PREMIUM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni tables his medium-term budget on Wednesday after an unusually busy time in the economic policy space.

First the budget was postponed by a week, underlining just how complex and contested the process must have been. Then, last Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa presented his long-awaited economic recovery and reconstruction plan, coincidentally on the day he met the members of his economic advisory council.