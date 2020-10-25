THE BIG READ
Mboweni’s challenge is funding Cyril’s plan
Finance minister must sync with president and advisory council
25 October 2020 - 00:08
Finance minister Tito Mboweni tables his medium-term budget on Wednesday after an unusually busy time in the economic policy space.
First the budget was postponed by a week, underlining just how complex and contested the process must have been. Then, last Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa presented his long-awaited economic recovery and reconstruction plan, coincidentally on the day he met the members of his economic advisory council.
