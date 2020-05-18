Economy Covid-19 Business calls for quick move to level 2 as a matter of urgency B4SA executive Martin Kingston says SA needs to accelerate economic activity as lockdown threatens cascading corporate failures BL PREMIUM

Business has proposed SA move quickly to open virtually the entire economy, the latest sign of souring sentiment in boardrooms over a national lockdown that threatens cascading corporate failures.

"We need to accelerate economic activity as a matter of urgency," Martin Kingston, an executive member of Business for SA (B4SA), which was formed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak to assist the government with policy responses, told Business Day on Sunday.