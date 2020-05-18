Covid-19
Business calls for quick move to level 2 as a matter of urgency
B4SA executive Martin Kingston says SA needs to accelerate economic activity as lockdown threatens cascading corporate failures
18 May 2020 - 00:00
Business has proposed SA move quickly to open virtually the entire economy, the latest sign of souring sentiment in boardrooms over a national lockdown that threatens cascading corporate failures.
"We need to accelerate economic activity as a matter of urgency," Martin Kingston, an executive member of Business for SA (B4SA), which was formed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak to assist the government with policy responses, told Business Day on Sunday.
