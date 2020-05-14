Opinion

WATCH: Will need to ease lockdown outweigh Covid-19 threat?

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

14 May 2020 - 08:44 Business Day TV
Picture: THE TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.

The team discusses the calls for an immediate end to lockdown and questions trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel’s regulations on which clothing items can be sold.

ANDREW LAPPING: SA’s approach to lockdown may cost more lives than it saves

It sounds tragic and defeatist, but it is not possible to make Covid-19 disappear through lockdown, particularly in a country such as SA, writes ...
Opinion
2 days ago

SARAH BUITENDACH: Hanging free in lockdown

Underwear makers must be worried; this mammary revolution could take them from double D to RIP
Opinion
1 day ago

Cosatu joins calls for government to ease Covid-19 lockdown

The president says easing the lockdown restrictions must not result in careless behaviour by individuals or businesses
National
2 days ago

DA wants Ramaphosa to sack Patel after ‘Soviet-era’ clothing rules

The party wants the trade & industry minister to be fired after he gazetted controversial regulations determining what clothes people can buy
National
23 hours ago

CARTOON: Ebrahim Patel’s social-distancing strategy

Wednesday, May 13 2020
Opinion
1 day ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: Dear Minister Patel, let me tell you what’s unfair …

Unfair is the fact that jobs are being shed because the shutdown of the economy has led to a collapse in business confidence
Opinion
1 day ago

