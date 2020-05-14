Editing Allowed
WATCH: Will need to ease lockdown outweigh Covid-19 threat?
Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
14 May 2020 - 08:44
The team discusses the calls for an immediate end to lockdown and questions trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel’s regulations on which clothing items can be sold.