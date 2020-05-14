B4SA welcomes state’s move to ease lockdown at end of May

Business for SA (B4SA) has welcomed the government's announcement of its intention of further ease the Covid-19 national lockdown and reopen the economy.

On Wednesday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that consultations would soon begin for an end-of-May relaxation of one of the most stringent lockdown regulations in the world. He said by the end of the month, most of the country may move to level 3 of the government’s risk adjusted strategy, except for those areas where Covid-19 infections remained high.

The president also said the government would be announcing certain changes to level 4 regulations to expand permitted business activities in the retail space and e-commerce, and reduce restrictions on exercise.

SA has been in a Covid-19 nationwide lockdown for seven weeks, causing economists to forecast the worst economic contraction in at least a century.

B4SA's Martin Kingston said the organisation was continuing to engage with the government to foster a swift easing of economic restrictions, accompanied by stringent health and hygiene measures in the workplace, in public transport, public services and public spaces.

“We strongly support risk adjusted and evidence-based policymaking informed by ever-improving models created by health and economic experts,” he said.

“As B4SA, we have been sharing our detailed risk, economic and health modelling with government and will continue to work with the state to improve our collective response.”

B4SA said business recognised that the initial lockdown was successful in flattening the curve, slowing the rate of Covid-19 infections and giving the public and private healthcare system a chance to increase the capacity to deal with the virus.