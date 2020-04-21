National

WATCH: Ramaphosa announces additional Covid-19 relief measures

President addresses the nation after a cabinet meeting and meetings with various councils

21 April 2020 - 20:18
President Cyril Ramaphosa adresses the nation on Tuesday April 21 2020. Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa adresses the nation on Tuesday April 21 2020. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Tuesday evening on additional economic and social relief measures that form part of the national response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This followed a cabinet meeting held on Monday and deliberations with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council, and the national economic development and labour council (Nedlac), among others, the presidency said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces a R500bn support package for SA
National
1 hour ago

SA is in the fourth week of a five-week national lockdown, which was imposed in a bid to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 3,000 people in SA and left nearly 60 dead.

The virus has caused panic and fear across the globe and brought economies to a standstill. SA’s lockdown has compounded the country’s own economic and social problems.

A crucial cabinet meeting held last week to plan SA’s response to Covid-19 and the resulting economic crisis ended inconclusively, with no decisions taken and all proposals put off until later.

Watch the president’s address below:

President Cyril Ramaphosa will addresses the nation. All sectors of the economy have been feeling the pinch during the month-long lockdown.

