MARK CUTIFANI: More than before, miners must be partners with host communities

The programme builds on the many services we normally provide and covers health education and behavioural change initiatives, community support to combat gender-based violence, health screening and testing, support for small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, and the provision of food parcels to those in most desperate need.

Now more than ever mining companies must extend themselves beyond the mine gate. We must be cognisant of how decisions affect local businesses. Keeping community businesses that offer goods and services operating safely and effectively is key to ensuring the long-term sustainability of those communities. We are part of the fabric of our local communities, and they will remember us for what we did when it was needed, and when it mattered most.

Our communities understand that many services depend upon their neighbouring mine, and in turn they understand that mine activities depend upon their community. Our communities must feel that we are partners with them through this crisis. Our ability to support the community fits with our ability to continue running our business. We cannot have one without the other.

By the same token, we cannot take risks with people’s lives. Measured lockdowns, the identification and tracking of infection sources and effective isolation measures are the real tools of our ability to run our mines and support functioning communities. However, consistent with that view, we will take the hard decisions to temporarily shut operations if we feel we cannot keep our colleagues safe and healthy. Our response is underpinned by the objective of not doing anything that will hinder our ability to recover.

Clear pathway

Our response as a company has not only been guided by our purpose, but the challenges we all face have affirmed the relevance of our purpose as a company — to “reimagine mining to improve people’s lives”. From how we change the future of mining — using technology to use less energy, water and create less waste to extract the precious metals and minerals we all need for modern life — to building on the many ways our business and products improve lives for billions of people, locally and globally, mining is evolving. We should all embrace that change for the better: a safer future, a carbon-neutral future, a prosperous future. A future in which we are working with partners across the government, non-governmental organisations and the private sector to create self-sustaining, thriving communities built on diverse economic activity.