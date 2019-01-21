Political headwinds to constrain growth, Fitch unit warns

Political uncertainty in SA will constrain growth, Fitch Solutions Macro Research has warned.

“Uncertainties surrounding elections are likely to act as a constraint on growth,” the research group said in a report on Monday.

Fitch Solutions is separate from credit rating agency Fitch Ratings.

While the ANC is expected to win a majority in the election, Fitch warned that the lead up to the election could see a move “leftward in terms of politics and rhetoric” which has already been seen in the debate around expropriation of land without compensation.

“A relatively disappointing performance by the ANC — with the party’s share of the vote falling further — would likely mean that the stringent reforms necessary for a genuine improvement in parastatal operations would be deferred at least into the medium term, with a negative impact on SA’s overall growth prospects.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s policy reforms are expected to boost private-sector investment and confidence while stronger growth in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors should bolster the economy.

Growth is expected to rise to 1.7% in 2019 from an estimated 0.7% in 2018.

Fitch warned, however, that this remains well below longer-term trend levels.

In sub-Saharan Africa, growth is expected to accelerate to 3.5% in 2019, up from 2.6% in 2018, and a multi-year low of 1.5% in 2016 driven by stronger economic performances in East Africa.

“However, expansion in major economies including SA and Nigeria is likely to prove disappointing, reflecting political and structural constraints, as well as weaker global growth,” according to the report.

This follows similar warnings from the World Bank and credit rating agency Moody’s Investors Service earlier this month. The Bank warned that SA will be one of the worst performers in the region with tepid growth of 1.3% this year while Moody’s said recovery would be slow.

