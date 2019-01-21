Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
21 January 2019 - 11:39
Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.
“Still a positive stock, especially with the Tencent story. They have unbundled with various stock options like Tencent Music, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It is doing ‘okay’ at the moment, thus Naspers should continue to ride the Tencent wave for a while longer,” he said.
