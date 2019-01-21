Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

21 January 2019 - 11:39 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

“Still a positive stock, especially with the Tencent story. They have unbundled with various stock options like Tencent Music, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It is doing ‘okay’ at the moment, thus Naspers should continue to ride the Tencent wave for a while longer,” he said.

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talks to Business Day about Naspers, his stock pick of the day

MARKET WRAP: JSE boosted by optimism in global markets

Precious-metals miners remain under strain, amid a firmer rand, after feeling pressure from disappointing production data on Tuesday
Markets
4 days ago

JSE edges higher as traders consider failed Brexit divorce terms

Focus remains on Brexit as Theresa May faces down a no-confidence motion, with local gold miners remaining under pressure
Markets
5 days ago

Datatec spends R300m on share buybacks

Information and communications technology group says programme is aimed at returning surplus cash to shareholders
Companies
5 days ago

Game of phones — a Tencent winner is coming

A test version of a Game of Thrones game will be released in the next few months
Companies
3 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as gold miners offset other gains

Gold miners are under pressure after disappointing local mining data, while global market focus is on the Brexit vote later in the evening
Markets
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx talks to Business Day TV about Naspers
Markets
10 days ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds as global markets rally
Markets
2.
Rand reverses overnight gains despite progress in ...
Markets
3.
Oil climbs to its highest for 2019 on Chinese data
Markets
4.
Asian shares stay calm as investors await latest ...
Markets
5.
Palladium breaks the $1,400 barrier for the first ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.