Warning: SA economic turbulence ahead in 2019

SA will likely experience a slight pick-up in economic activity this year, but its economic problems are too deep-seated and its political constraints too binding to allow for meaningful economic reform and a return to rapid growth any time soon.

In all likelihood, the country will muddle through in the mediocre fashion to which it has become accustomed. It won’t tumble over the fiscal cliff in 2019, but neither is it likely to grow by more than 1.5% as long as confidence and investment continue to flounder and consumption is constrained by a lack of jobs.

And that is a problem, because faster economic growth would lessen the debt burden, attract investment, reduce funding risks and boost confidence. An extended period of slow growth, on the other hand, means SA’s fiscal and social problems will continue to mount and downgrade pressures will re-emerge.

The challenge is to break out of the low-growth trap of the past decade, but this is going to prove extremely difficult given that SA’s domestic challenges are set to be compounded this year by the global environment becoming much less supportive.

SA’s domestic economic constraints are legion. They include an unskilled, militant workforce; an incapacitated state; bankrupt state-owned enterprises (SOEs); a severely strained fiscus; high and rising energy costs; uncompetitive export industries; and low rates of business confidence and investment.

Despite all this, there is still a view that SA could be on the cusp of an economic revival under an emboldened president.

This view holds that, if President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a solid victory for the ANC in the upcoming elections, his reform agenda will be legitimised. Backed by an efficient new cabinet of his own choosing, he will be in a far stronger position to muscle through growth-friendly reforms and sell fiscal restraint and tighter monetary policy to his own party.