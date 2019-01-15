Economy

Moody’s foresees a slow recovery for SA

SA's economy is expected to recover slowly to 1.3% in 2019, but growth will remain below levels seen in the first half of the decade

15 January 2019 - 11:54 Sunita Menon
Picture: REUTERS

Moody's says SA's economy will recover slowly in 2019 but growth will remain below levels seen in the first half of the decade, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

"In SA, Moody's projects that real GDP growth will reach 1.3% in 2019 from an estimated 0.5% in 2018. We stabilised the outlook on SA's ratings," the credit ratings agency said in a report on Tuesday.

Overall, Moody’s outlook for sovereign creditworthiness in 2019 in Sub-Saharan Africa is negative based “amid tightening global liquidity conditions and intensifying global trade tensions, despite gradually improving growth prospects”.

Fifteen of the 21 sovereigns that Moody’s rates in sub-Saharan Africa have a stable outlook, while six hold a negative stance, it said.

Moody’s is the last of the three ratings agencies that has SA above sub-investment grade. In 2019, Moody’s left SA’s outlook at Baa3, one notch above junk status with a stable outlook “reflecting our view that the previous weakening of the sovereign's institutions would gradually reverse under a more transparent and predictable policy framework”, Moody’s said.

However, it warned that SA would be hit by increased political uncertainty ahead of the upcoming elections, which could dent investor sentiment. Moody’s also flagged land reform, which has hit investor sentiment,

SA also faced headwinds from contingent liability risk from its state-owned entities.

“In the case of SA, despite high foreign-investor participation, relatively strong institutions, access to deep domestic financial markets and limited reliance on foreign-currency-denominated debt mitigate the credit impact of a potential further sharp depreciation of the rand and capital outflows,” Moody’s said.

Moody’s is due to issue its next rating review on March 29.

menons@businesslive.co.za

What would a Moody’s downgrade really mean for SA?

After reprieves from S&P and Fitch, SA is holding onto its last investment-grade rating by a thread
1 month ago

Tito Mboweni makes regaining SA’s investment grade rating a top priority

The downgrading of SA’s investment status to junk during the Zuma years is the albatross the finance minister is determined to shed
1 month ago

Moody’s says 15% tariff increase for Eskom would be credit-positive

The increase would allow Eskom to address rising operating costs and its still sizeable capital expenditure programme, according to Moody’s
1 month ago

Risks remain higher for emerging markets such as SA, Moody's warns

SA, along with Turkey, Argentina and Brazil, is under pressure due to varying combinations of external exposure, weak institutions, unpredictable ...
2 months ago

