Moody’s foresees a slow recovery for SA

Moody's says SA's economy will recover slowly in 2019 but growth will remain below levels seen in the first half of the decade, according to Moody’s Investors Service.

"In SA, Moody's projects that real GDP growth will reach 1.3% in 2019 from an estimated 0.5% in 2018. We stabilised the outlook on SA's ratings," the credit ratings agency said in a report on Tuesday.

Overall, Moody’s outlook for sovereign creditworthiness in 2019 in Sub-Saharan Africa is negative based “amid tightening global liquidity conditions and intensifying global trade tensions, despite gradually improving growth prospects”.

Fifteen of the 21 sovereigns that Moody’s rates in sub-Saharan Africa have a stable outlook, while six hold a negative stance, it said.

Moody’s is the last of the three ratings agencies that has SA above sub-investment grade. In 2019, Moody’s left SA’s outlook at Baa3, one notch above junk status with a stable outlook “reflecting our view that the previous weakening of the sovereign's institutions would gradually reverse under a more transparent and predictable policy framework”, Moody’s said.