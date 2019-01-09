World Bank predicts tepid growth for SA in 2019

SA will be one of the worst performers in sub-Saharan Africa in 2019 with tepid growth of 1.3%, according to the World Bank.

The bank’s annual Global Economic Prospects, released on Tuesday evening, says SA’ growth is substantially lower than the 4.2% projected average of its emerging market peers and the 3.7% projected average for sub-Saharan Africa. The forecast rate is also lower than the Treasury’s prediction of 1.7% for 2019 and the Reserve Bank’s 1.9%.

Lower-than-expected growth will come as a blow to President Cyril Ramaphosa as he comes under pressure to implement reforms to revitalise the economy in an election year.

Despite SA officially emerging from recession in the second half of 2018, growth in 2019 would remain subdued due to a combination of challenges in mining production, low business confidence and policy uncertainty, warned the Washington-based bank.