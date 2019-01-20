We need to fix things, not draw up yet another plan

SA’s economic strategy suffers from short-termism, wherein the immediate pressing social issues derail the achievement of the long-term goal. The result is that we have had at least five economic plans since 1994 — the Reconstruction and Development Programme (RDP), the Growth, Employment and Redistribution (Gear) policy, the Accelerated and Shared Growth Initiative for SA, the New Growth Path (NGP) and the National Development Plan (NDP).

Current debates, summits and colloquies suggest there is a scramble to put together yet another plan. I am tempted to believe that it will not be anything new. What is needed to boost economic growth that will reduce unemployment, poverty and inequality is going back to the basics.

Let’s take a few of the structural problems. First, SA has a shortage of the critical skills that are a prerequisite for a fourth industrial economy, yet it is business as usual within the education sector. An overhaul of this sector is required for the country to produce the skills it needs.

Quite simply and bluntly, the education sector produces engineers who can’t build engines, teachers who can’t teach, accountants who can’t count and economists who are just good at history. Essentially, we produce the best theoretical experts, but as a country we can’t eat or export theory. We need to refocus on technical and vocational skills so that people can make things that can be consumed locally or exported competitively. If we can’t produce these skills, let us import them by relaxing immigration requirements for scarce skills.