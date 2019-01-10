Economy

Another boost for the manufacturing sector in November

Manufacturing production grew 1.6% in November in line with analysts’ expectations

10 January 2019 - 13:45 Sunita Menon
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

Production from SA’s factories continued to improve in the last quarter of the year, data from Statistics SA showed on Thursday.

Annual growth in manufacturing production grew 1.6% in November, in line with the Bloomberg consensus, after a higher-than-expected boost of 3% in September.

The biggest growth drivers were a 5.2% rise in food and beverages; and a 6.2% uptick in motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment. However, the basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery division fell by 1.7%.

Compared with the month before, manufacturing production grew 0.7% in November.

Stats SA’s manufacturing production index, which was at 100 points in 2015, came to 115.8 points in November last year, up from 113.2 points in October and 114 points in November 2017.

The monthly changes in factory output measured by Stats SA usually tend to be foreshadowed by the Absa-sponsored purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which is usually published on the first business day of each month.

In November, the manufacturing PMI saw its first increase after three straight months of declines rising to 49.5 index points —  the best level since July 2018. A level below 50 points indicates a contraction in the sector. However, in recent months the production figures and the survey have not been in tandem.

