SA’s economic turnaround score down from June

As SA tries to engineer an economic revival, improving the country’s growth rate is becoming increasingly critical, and it hinges on revitalising key components of the economy. Stanlib has compiled a list of 12 key indicators to which it is paying close attention and scoring monthly to assess if SA is making meaningful progress towards an economic turnaround.

The ranking began in January following the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC and South African president, and the ensuing “Ramaphoria”. The 12 indicators focus on a range of variables including political stability, policy clarity, business confidence, employment, capital expenditure, housing activity and consumer income.

July analysis

Taking into account the effect of the various key economic developments over the past month, SA’s economic turnaround score was a disappointing 41% in July 2018. This compares with a score of 42% in June, 44% in May, 46% in April, 43% in March, 40% in February and 33% in January.

The score of 41% is consistent with the expectation of very modest economic growth in 2018, and is disappointing relative to earlier expectations that the score would move steadily higher each month, rising convincingly to above 50% towards the end of 2018.

Hopefully the current lack of economic progress will encourage the government to focus on better understanding what is required for the economy to achieve meaningfully higher economic growth and employment.

How Stanlib scores

Every month, each indicator is scored on a scale of one to 10, with 10 indicating an extremely high level of vibrancy and one suggesting extreme underperformance. The scores are then averaged across all 12 variables to derive the overall progress level (reflected as a percentage), which Stanlib will analyse.