SA’s economic turnaround score down from June
Stanlib measures SA’s economic progress monthly using 12 key indicators
As SA tries to engineer an economic revival, improving the country’s growth rate is becoming increasingly critical, and it hinges on revitalising key components of the economy. Stanlib has compiled a list of 12 key indicators to which it is paying close attention and scoring monthly to assess if SA is making meaningful progress towards an economic turnaround.
The ranking began in January following the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as ANC and South African president, and the ensuing “Ramaphoria”. The 12 indicators focus on a range of variables including political stability, policy clarity, business confidence, employment, capital expenditure, housing activity and consumer income.
July analysis
Taking into account the effect of the various key economic developments over the past month, SA’s economic turnaround score was a disappointing 41% in July 2018. This compares with a score of 42% in June, 44% in May, 46% in April, 43% in March, 40% in February and 33% in January.
The score of 41% is consistent with the expectation of very modest economic growth in 2018, and is disappointing relative to earlier expectations that the score would move steadily higher each month, rising convincingly to above 50% towards the end of 2018.
Hopefully the current lack of economic progress will encourage the government to focus on better understanding what is required for the economy to achieve meaningfully higher economic growth and employment.
How Stanlib scores
Every month, each indicator is scored on a scale of one to 10, with 10 indicating an extremely high level of vibrancy and one suggesting extreme underperformance. The scores are then averaged across all 12 variables to derive the overall progress level (reflected as a percentage), which Stanlib will analyse.
Is SA on the right track?
Lifting South A’s growth rate to above 3% on a sustained basis will require significantly more effort than is currently evident, including the co-ordination of policy efforts across key government departments. There is a risk that the consumer confidence index showed excessive optimism during Q1 2018.
In our view these challenges can be broken down into five main categories:
- Uplifting business confidence to stimulate private sector fixed investment
- Restoring fiscal discipline and avoiding further credit rating downgrades
- Reforming state-owned enterprises
- Ensuring clear and consistent transformation policies
- Reducing the extent of corruption in both the private and public sectors
Despite initial optimism that the political changes, which occurred in December 2017, would quickly lead to signs of an economic revival, SA’s economic performance has been disappointing in the first half of 2018 and the country risks slipping into recession.
Unfortunately, although some of SA’s high-frequency economic data improved slightly in May 2018, this has not been sustained. Recently, the South African Reserve Bank opted to revise down their 2018 GDP forecast, from 1.7% to a mere 1.2%, while a number of private sector analysts are also revising their growth estimates lower to around 1%.
More positively, SA interest rates are still expected to remain unchanged over the short to medium term, the rand has been relatively range-bound in recent months, especially when measured on a trade-weighted basis, while consumer confidence remains well above the long-term average.
It is also encouraging that the President has managed to secure pledges of more than $35b in foreign direct investment from China, UAE and Saudi Arabia. Hopefully, this will be supported by the announcement of additional local investment at the October 2018 Investment Summit.
It has become increasingly apparent that key components of SA's economy, especially household spending, will struggle to gain significant momentum unless there is a sustained increase in investment and employment.
Unfortunately, uncertainty regarding a number of key policy issues continue to weigh negatively on investor and business sentiment including the increased likelihood that land redistribution without compensation will be more vigorously persuaded by the government, the lack of clarity regarding key aspects of the proposed mining charter, and the impact of government’s initiative to introduce a new system of National Health Insurance including how this initiative will be funded.
These is clearly a risk that economic policy retains a populist bias as the country moves closer to the 2019 national elections, and at the same time key state-owned enterprises could require additional financial support to avoid outright bankruptcy.
This article was paid for by Stanlib.
