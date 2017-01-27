Economy

Instant noodles and frozen pizzas among products now in CPI basket

Changes to the CPI basket will insure that the inflation measurement reflects changes in consumer expenditure since the last reweighting in 2013, says Stats SA

27 January 2017 - 17:02 PM Staff Writer
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The number of products and services in the consumer price index (CPI) basket has increased from 396 to 412, to include products such as instant noodles, frozen pizzas and pies, and ready-mixed flour products, Statistics SA announced on Friday.

Levies for sectional title schemes, video games, diesel and driving lessons would also form part of the new CPI basket, while postage stamps, prerecorded DVDs and public hospital services would fall out of the basket, it said.

It said the changes would ensure that the inflation measurement reflected changes in consumer expenditure since the last reweighting in 2013.

The basket forms the basis from which the monthly CPI is calculated, and the changes will take effect from the January 2017 CPI statistical release.

Changes to the weighting for the CPI were also announced.

"Significant shifts in weights are seen in the food and nonalcoholic beverages (NAB) and transport categories.

Food and NAB increased its weight to 17.24% from 15.41% in the 2012 set of weights. Meat and milk, cheese and egg products increased their weight, while that of bread and cereals dropped. The weight of the transport category dropped to 14.28% from 16.43% in 2012, mainly because of a decrease in the weight of fuel," Statistics SA said.

PPI accelerates in December

Statistics SA data show that farm and factory gate inflation has increased, with the effects of the drought still evident in the food component of ...
Economy
2 days ago

Consumer inflation picks up pace

December inflation moved further outside the Reserve Bank’s target band, as food inflation ticked up
Economy
10 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Instant noodles and frozen pizzas among products ...
Economy
2.
Budget’s tax hikes set to target high earners
Economy
3.
At least 30 countries are implementing audit ...
Economy
4.
Farmers step up maize planting after good rain
Economy
5.
SA economy poised for growth, and a stable repo ...
Economy

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.