Instant noodles and frozen pizzas among products now in CPI basket

The number of products and services in the consumer price index (CPI) basket has increased from 396 to 412, to include products such as instant noodles, frozen pizzas and pies, and ready-mixed flour products, Statistics SA announced on Friday.

Levies for sectional title schemes, video games, diesel and driving lessons would also form part of the new CPI basket, while postage stamps, prerecorded DVDs and public hospital services would fall out of the basket, it said.

It said the changes would ensure that the inflation measurement reflected changes in consumer expenditure since the last reweighting in 2013.

The basket forms the basis from which the monthly CPI is calculated, and the changes will take effect from the January 2017 CPI statistical release.

Changes to the weighting for the CPI were also announced.

"Significant shifts in weights are seen in the food and nonalcoholic beverages (NAB) and transport categories.

Food and NAB increased its weight to 17.24% from 15.41% in the 2012 set of weights. Meat and milk, cheese and egg products increased their weight, while that of bread and cereals dropped. The weight of the transport category dropped to 14.28% from 16.43% in 2012, mainly because of a decrease in the weight of fuel," Statistics SA said.