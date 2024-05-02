Air France, KLM and Brussels Airlines among airlines probed for greenwashing

Brussels, Belgium — Air France, its Dutch KLM arm and Lufthansa’s Brussels Airlines are among 20 airlines being investigated by the EU for potentially misleading greenwashing practices, the airlines said, confirming a report by Belgian broadcaster RTBF.
The EU said airlines needed to make clear to what extent claims that the CO2 emissions caused by a flight could be offset by climate projects or through the use of sustainable fuels can be substantiated based on sound scientific evidence.
“Air France confirms having received a letter from the European Commission. The company is currently reviewing its contents and will study the follow-up to be taken,” a spokesperson said.
The Lufthansa Group said in a statement that it naturally dealt with every complaint it received and that it was examining it carefully.
A spokesperson for KLM said the Dutch part of the Air France-KLM airline group had also received a letter from the commission.
Industry group Airlines for Europe (A4E) said in a statement that it recognised the importance of clear information about sustainability, but said that current regulations in the EU “vary significantly between countries and are still evolving”.
It is unclear which other airlines are being investigated. The EU has said it will not disclose the names as long as they are at a preliminary stage of the investigation.
