Companies / Transport & Tourism

Air France, KLM and Brussels Airlines among airlines probed for greenwashing

It is unclear which other airlines are being investigated

02 May 2024 - 10:44
by Charlotte van Campenhout
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123F
Picture: 123F

Brussels, Belgium — Air France, its Dutch KLM arm and Lufthansa’s Brussels Airlines are among 20 airlines being investigated by the EU for potentially misleading greenwashing practices, the airlines said, confirming a report by Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

The EU said airlines needed to make clear to what extent claims that the CO2 emissions caused by a flight could be offset by climate projects or through the use of sustainable fuels can be substantiated based on sound scientific evidence.

“Air France confirms having received a letter from the European Commission. The company is currently reviewing its contents and will study the follow-up to be taken,” a spokesperson said.

The Lufthansa Group said in a statement that it naturally dealt with every complaint it received and that it was examining it carefully.

A spokesperson for KLM said the Dutch part of the Air France-KLM airline group had also received a letter from the commission.

Industry group Airlines for Europe (A4E) said in a statement that it recognised the importance of clear information about sustainability, but said that current regulations in the EU “vary significantly between countries and are still evolving”.

It is unclear which other airlines are being investigated. The EU has said it will not disclose the names as long as they are at a preliminary stage of the investigation.

Reuters

Landing gear damage forces FlySafair plane to make emergency landing

Boeing 737-800 aircraft was required to return to Johannesburg after its wheel was damaged during take-off
National
1 week ago

Lufthansa offers concessions to gain EU nod on ITA takeover

Airline’s remedies could include ceding airport slots, traffic rights and planes to a rival
Companies
2 weeks ago

SAA sets sights on new CEO after collapse of Takatso deal

A new executive management team is sought in bid to stabilise the airline
National
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Sibanye drags Gwede Mantashe to court
Companies / Mining
2.
ArcelorMittal prepares for final decision on ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Anglo ‘may need to break up regardless of BHP ...
Companies / Mining
4.
World Bank warns more price pain on cards for ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Sasol CFO Hanré Rossouw to step down
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down in management shake-up amid safety crisis

Companies

EU wants stronger antitrust remedies from Lufthansa

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.