Zeda’s ESG strategy gains traction
Owner of Avis and Budget brands rolls out debut batch of 10 EV four-tonne trucks while fixing 4,500 potholes monthly
10 December 2023 - 19:23
Car rental, fleet management and leasing group Zeda is making progress on its strategy to reduce its environmental impact after delivering its first batch of EV trucks and reporting a double-digit rise in hybrid vehicles.
To mitigate environmental effects of emissions stemming from its operations, the company has been rolling out hybrid vehicle solutions across the business...
