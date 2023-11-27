Corporates and travellers lift profit of car rental and leasing group Zeda
Subscriptions is one of the important growth areas for the owner of Avis and Budget
Car rental and leasing group Zeda, which owns the Avis and Budget brands, grew its business over the past year despite the tough domestic economy, characterised by high inflation, elevated interest rates and a weaker used-car market, thanks to the corporate sector, with local and international travellers.
“The execution of the diversification strategy aimed at balancing discretionary services (inbound and domestic travel) and contracted services (subscription, insurance business, public and corporate travel) continues to bear fruit,” the company, valued at about R2.4bn on the JSE, said on Monday in its results for the year to end-September...
