How to fully realise SA's potential as a tourism destination

SA has a tourist product of unequalled diversity that few other countries can match. The country’s tourism sector is a key driver of the economy and contributed 3.7% to GDP in 2019.

Most tourism businesses are micro, small and medium sized enterprises (SMMEs), which contribute to local economies and provide more than a million jobs, in particular providing lower skilled entry-level positions critical for the country’s future.

Yet SMMEs in the tourism sector face significant challenges including failing public utilities, social unrest, crime, exchange rate volatility and political disruption. Pandemic restrictions also meant that many tourism businesses were hard hit financially.

A recent Business Day Dialogue — watch the recording below — put the spotlight on SA’s potential as a tourism destination. Hosted in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), it featured a panel discussion during which experts addressed the most pressing challenges facing SMMEs in the tourism sector and how they can be resolved.