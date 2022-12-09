Business Day TV talks to Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Cyril Ramaphosa comes out swinging, World Cup fever, China eases Covid restrictions, Christmas comes early to Hamburg’s zoo, Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 6, and more
December 4 — President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves the ANC national working committee meeting at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg. Ramaphosa on Monday afternoon filed legal papers seeking to have the recommendations by the parliamentary report into theft at his Phala Phala game farm declared unlawful and invalid.
December 4 — People dressed as Santa Claus take part in the Nikolauslauf (Saint Nicholas run), in the streets of Michendorf on Sunday. It is not the only German city to host the annual race, with Berlin having had a similar event on Saturday.
December 4 — A Senegal fan watches the Fifa World Cup 2022 England vs Senegal match, in Dakar, Senegal.
December 4 — A woman walks past graffiti painted on a wall, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, outside a coffee shop in Kyiv.
December 4 — Epidemic control workers walk in the street by a closed shop near a community with residents under health monitoring for Covid-19 in Beijing, China.
December 4 — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, centre, rides a horse as he visits battle sites at Mount Paektu, Ryanggang. The US state department said on Wednesday Russia continues to look to North Korea and Iran for weapons for its war in Ukraine. Last month, Russia delivered 30 thoroughbred horses by train to Kim.
December 5 — People take shelter inside a metro station amid Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine.
December 5 — A protester waves an LGBTQ rights flag outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, the US.
December 5 — Signatory parties stand with raised copies of an agreement between military rulers and civilian powers in Khartoum, Sudan.
December 5 — Tigers Maruschka and Yasha open up Christmas presents in their enclosure in Hagenbeck zoo in Hamburg, Germany.
December 6 — Protesters chant slogans during a rally in support of the ongoing strike by South Korean truckers in Uiwang, south of Seoul, on Tuesday. Bloomberg reported that a major umbrella union joined the protest by the truckers, broadening a work stoppage that is disrupting global supply chains and hitting local exporters.
December 6 — Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech, left, and Achraf Hakimi, who both scored from the penalty spot, celebrate victory over Spain at the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
December 7 — A traffic jam in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday as Eskom put in place another round of crippling power cuts. Eskom escalated load-shedding to stage 6 for the fourth time this year, reporting that 47% of the total system was down.
December 7 — Supporters of Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga cheer at a rally to protest the government’s “hounding” of four election commissioners, in Nairobi, Kenya.
December 8 — Participants from the Newar community, dressed in traditional attire, take part in the parade to mark Jyapu Day and Yamari Puni festival in Kathmandu, Nepal.
December 8 — US President Joe Biden hugs Cherelle Griner in the White House after the release of her wife, WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner by Russia in exchange for arms trafficker Viktor Bout, in Washington, the US.
December 8 — A nativity scene, designed by local grocer Francesco Orazio, brings Christmas and climate change awareness to Burano island near Venice, Italy.
The week in pictures
