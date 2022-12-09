December 4 — President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves the ANC national working committee meeting at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg. Ramaphosa on Monday afternoon filed legal papers seeking to have the recommendations by the parliamentary report into theft at his Phala Phala game farm declared unlawful and invalid.

Picture: SUMAYA HISHAM/REUTERS
December 4 — People dressed as Santa Claus take part in the Nikolauslauf (Saint Nicholas run), in the streets of Michendorf on Sunday. It is not the only German city to host the annual race, with Berlin having had a similar event on Saturday.  

Picture: LISI NIESNER/REUTERS
December 4 — A Senegal fan watches the Fifa World Cup 2022 England vs Senegal match, in Dakar, Senegal.

Picture: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS
December 4 — A woman walks past graffiti painted on a wall, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, outside a coffee shop in Kyiv.

Picture: SHANNON STAPLETON/REUTERS
December 4 — Epidemic control workers walk in the street by a closed shop near a community with residents under health monitoring for Covid-19 in Beijing, China.

Picture: KEVIN FRAYER/GETTY IMAGES
December 4 — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, centre, rides  a horse as he visits battle sites at Mount Paektu, Ryanggang. The US state department said on Wednesday Russia continues to look to North Korea and Iran for weapons for its war in Ukraine. Last month, Russia delivered 30 thoroughbred horses by train to Kim.

Picture STR/KCNA VIA KNS/REUTERS
December 5 — People take shelter inside a metro station amid Russian missile attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Picture: SHANNON STAPLETON/ REUTERS
December 5 — A protester waves an LGBTQ rights flag outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, the US.

Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
December 5 — Signatory parties stand with raised copies of an agreement between military rulers and civilian powers in Khartoum, Sudan.

Picture: EL TAYEB SIDDIG/REUTERS
December 5 — Tigers Maruschka and Yasha open up Christmas presents in their enclosure in Hagenbeck zoo in Hamburg, Germany.

Picture: FABIAN BIMMER/REUTERS
December 6 — Protesters chant slogans during a rally in support of the ongoing strike by South Korean truckers in Uiwang, south of Seoul, on Tuesday. Bloomberg reported that a major umbrella union joined the protest by the truckers, broadening a work stoppage that is disrupting global supply chains and hitting local exporters.

Picture: SEONG JOON-CHO/BLOOMBERG
December 6 — Morocco’s Hakim Ziyech, left, and Achraf Hakimi, who both scored from the penalty spot, celebrate victory over Spain at the Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar. 

Picture: CATHERINE IVILL/GETTY IMAGES
December 7 — A traffic jam in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Wednesday as Eskom put in place another round of crippling power cuts. Eskom escalated load-shedding to stage 6 for the fourth time this year, reporting that 47% of the total system was down.

Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
December 7 — Supporters of Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga cheer at a rally to protest the government’s “hounding” of four election commissioners, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Picture: THOMAS MUKOYA/REUTERS
December 8 — Participants from the Newar community, dressed in traditional attire, take part in the parade to mark Jyapu Day and Yamari Puni festival in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Picture: MONIKA MALLA/REUTERS
December 8 — US President Joe Biden hugs Cherelle Griner in the White House after the release of her wife, WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner by Russia in exchange for arms trafficker Viktor Bout, in Washington, the US.

Picture: THE WHITE HOUSE/REUTERS
December 8 — A nativity scene, designed by local grocer Francesco Orazio, brings Christmas and climate change awareness to Burano island near Venice, Italy.

Picture: MANUEL SILVESTRI/REUTERS
