Companies / Transport & Tourism

Shipping group Argonaftis upbeat about easing logistics burden

Company awaits green light from Port of Cape Town to launch its roll-on, roll-off service at other harbours

15 November 2022 - 20:43 Michelle Gumede

Argonaftis Shipping says it is just weeks away from easing SA’s logistics problems when it launches its roll-on and roll-off (ro-ro) vessels at the country’s ports in a bid to ease cargo bottlenecks that are worsened by the ailing railway system and congested road networks.

“Talks have been in progress with Transnet for seven months. All ports are on board, except for Cape Town,” said Argonaftis CEO William Greig...

