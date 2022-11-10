Nasdaq jumps over 7% as CPI report indicates cooler-than-expected inflation
Transnet Freight Rail starts the process to procure power from renewable energy sources to lessen its reliance on Eskom
Transnet Freight Rail (TFR), the largest division of state-owned logistics company Transnet, has started the process to procure power from renewable energy sources as it moves to stabilise its energy supply and lessen its reliance on Eskom.
The company on Monday issued a notice calling for private sector players to submit project proposals for a renewable energy programme to supply power to its five main corridors. The request for information will mainly be used to gauge market appetite, it said in a statement on Wednesday...
POWER SUPPLY
Transnet looks for green energy to move its freight
Transnet Freight Rail starts the process to procure power from renewable energy sources to lessen its reliance on Eskom
