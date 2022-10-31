Struggling Transnet eyes formal partnerships with shipping lines to boost Cape Town port

In addition to the FOMC, investors will be watching the interest rate decision announcement from the Bank of England and US October nonfarm payrolls
It happens at one stage or another for the South Africans
The cost is being carried by cash-strapped provincial health departments
ANC says it has EFF support to vote in its candidate after the DA’s Tania Campbell was ousted last week
In this weekly feature, Prof Johan Steyn writes about a world-class company that originated in SA
The large improvement in September comes after a significant decrease in July and August
Roger Baxter wants to take a break from industry he has worked in for more than three decades
Most serious situation in decades, says Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere
After resisting the trend to sports SUVs, the British firm has a new boss who's on board with the idea
Transnet, which manages all eight SA commercial ports, is looking to develop formal partnerships with private shipping companies at the port of Cape Town as a means of speeding up the movement of goods.
The state-owned ports and railway operator — which is still recovering from a strike that cost the economy billions of rand — has in recent times turned to the private sector as it battles to improve its operations which threaten to cripple key sectors of the economy, including large foreign exchange earners such as agriculture and mining...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Struggling Transnet eyes formal partnerships with shipping lines to boost Cape Town port
Port operator has been looking to private sector to help improve its operations which threaten to cripple key sectors like mining and agriculture
Transnet, which manages all eight SA commercial ports, is looking to develop formal partnerships with private shipping companies at the port of Cape Town as a means of speeding up the movement of goods.
The state-owned ports and railway operator — which is still recovering from a strike that cost the economy billions of rand — has in recent times turned to the private sector as it battles to improve its operations which threaten to cripple key sectors of the economy, including large foreign exchange earners such as agriculture and mining...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.