×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Struggling Transnet eyes formal partnerships with shipping lines to boost Cape Town port

Port operator has been looking to private sector to help improve its operations which threaten to cripple key sectors like mining and agriculture

BL Premium
31 October 2022 - 18:34 Bekezela Phakathi

Transnet, which manages all eight SA commercial ports, is looking to develop formal partnerships with private shipping companies at the port of Cape Town as a means of speeding up the movement of goods.

The state-owned ports and railway operator — which is still recovering from a strike that cost the economy billions of rand — has in recent times turned to the private sector as it battles to improve its operations which threaten to cripple key sectors of the economy, including large foreign exchange earners such as agriculture and mining...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.