Saudi Arabian Airlines signs up to buy 100 electric air taxis from Lilium

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement hits the right notes even while deferring the Eskom question
The president avoids tough decisions to save himself but the country suffers
Motion of no confidence tabled by ANC passed
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Security has deteriorated in neighbouring Mali since it hired fighters from Russia’s Wagner group
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Built on the British firm’s Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, three versions of the Hyper SUV are available
Riyada — Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has signed an agreement with German air taxi developer Lilium to buy up to 100 of its aircraft for use on Saudia’s domestic network, CEO Ibrahim Koshy said on Wednesday.
Koshy said the aeroplanes would be “a premium service” that carry four to six passengers, adding “it shows Saudia’s commitment to sustainability because we’re talking about 100% electric aircraft and we are the first airline in the MENA region that's introducing this as part of their network”.
Certification by Saudi regulators is expected in 2025, he said.
Pricing has not yet been agreed because commercial terms have not been finalised, Koshy said.
Lilium, competing in a crowded market for electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, said last month it planned to set up capacity to build about 400 of its Lilium Jets a year, while tapping schemes that provide public research support.
The challenges of securing certification and funding innovations such as fresh battery technology have weighed on the new sector. Lilium shares have fallen almost 73% so far this year.
In an interview after the announcement, Koshy said “in the course of this year”, Saudia will be looking at an operational commercial network.
“We’ll also be looking at the infrastructure that’s required,” adding because the aircraft are eVTOLs, they do not require airports.
“It’s more like a port with charging stations, passengers embarking, disembarking, and that's going to require a whole infrastructure.”
Public and private investors would have an opportunity to build such infrastructure, Koshy said, speaking at Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment conference FII.
Saudi Arabia aims to be carbon neutral by 2060.
Koshy on Tuesday said Saudia is in talks with plane makers Airbus and Boeing on orders for itself and a new carrier the kingdom plans to launch, provisionally named RIA.
On Wednesday, oil giant Saudi Aramco launched a $1.5bn fund to support the global energy transition, while Saudi officials said the switch from hydrocarbons could take decades, necessitating continued investment in conventional resources.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Saudi Arabian Airlines signs up to buy 100 electric air taxis from Lilium
The German developer hopes to build 400 units a year but the project has been beset by problems
Riyada — Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has signed an agreement with German air taxi developer Lilium to buy up to 100 of its aircraft for use on Saudia’s domestic network, CEO Ibrahim Koshy said on Wednesday.
Koshy said the aeroplanes would be “a premium service” that carry four to six passengers, adding “it shows Saudia’s commitment to sustainability because we’re talking about 100% electric aircraft and we are the first airline in the MENA region that's introducing this as part of their network”.
Certification by Saudi regulators is expected in 2025, he said.
Pricing has not yet been agreed because commercial terms have not been finalised, Koshy said.
Lilium, competing in a crowded market for electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) vehicles, said last month it planned to set up capacity to build about 400 of its Lilium Jets a year, while tapping schemes that provide public research support.
The challenges of securing certification and funding innovations such as fresh battery technology have weighed on the new sector. Lilium shares have fallen almost 73% so far this year.
In an interview after the announcement, Koshy said “in the course of this year”, Saudia will be looking at an operational commercial network.
“We’ll also be looking at the infrastructure that’s required,” adding because the aircraft are eVTOLs, they do not require airports.
“It’s more like a port with charging stations, passengers embarking, disembarking, and that's going to require a whole infrastructure.”
Public and private investors would have an opportunity to build such infrastructure, Koshy said, speaking at Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment conference FII.
Saudi Arabia aims to be carbon neutral by 2060.
Koshy on Tuesday said Saudia is in talks with plane makers Airbus and Boeing on orders for itself and a new carrier the kingdom plans to launch, provisionally named RIA.
On Wednesday, oil giant Saudi Aramco launched a $1.5bn fund to support the global energy transition, while Saudi officials said the switch from hydrocarbons could take decades, necessitating continued investment in conventional resources.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Revamped Shibuya enclave awaits tourists as more affordable Japan reopens
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Flying taxis heading for your door? Not so fast
Flying taxi firm Joby boosts contract with US defence ministry
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.