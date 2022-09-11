×

Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Flying taxis heading for your door? Not so fast

Take-off dates for new city transport pushed back to the future

11 September 2022 - 08:11 Arthur Goldstuck

On October 15 2015, the world of popular culture marked Back to the Future Day, the date that Marty McFly and “Doc” Brown chose to travel forward in time from 1985 in the classic science-fiction movie sequel Back To The Future II. However, the most common phrase uttered at the time was not a line from the movie. Rather, it was: “Where is my hoverboard?”

The movie had promised the faithful that by 2015 every kid would be moving around on a flying skateboard. Instead, they got dodgy, wheel-based, battery-powered balance boards that caught fire at inconvenient moments...

