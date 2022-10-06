Jetcraft is meeting Africa’s growing need for private aviation

Jetcraft, a global leader in business aircraft sales and acquisitions, is celebrating 60 years in the industry and remains poised to elevate African businesses to new heights.

The Covid-19 pandemic affected global airline operations, but Africa was particularly hard hit — making it impractical to seek other modes of transport due to the vast surface area of the continent. And now, more than ever, business owners need to travel without constraints and have control over their environment.

As a result, there’s a growing interest in private aviation in Africa, and Jetcraft is meeting this demand by sourcing aircrafts for clients in growing markets and in established aviation hubs.

In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, for example, investors and business jet operators are taking an interest in the abundance of natural resources and business opportunities. Private aviation's primary role is to enable convenient access to regions of the country that are underserved by airlines.