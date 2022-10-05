×

PODCAST | How one of the world’s largest tech companies manages human resources

05 October 2022 - 17:16 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/EVERYTHING POSSIBLE
The many ways in which Cisco, one of the world’s largest technology companies, managed its human resources and skills development in 2022 is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fran Katsoudas, executive vice-president at Cisco.

Valued at about $172bn, Cisco is one of the world’s largest technology companies that manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products. 

Like most large global technology firms, Cisco has had to compete to find and retain skilled people in its ranks. Katsoudas details how the company has done this, especially given a tough macroeconomic environment for consumers around the world. 

She says the group had come up with a structure that would give employees access to their bonuses earlier and in cash, as a means to cope with rising living costs. 

Katsoudas also details Cisco’s investment in skills development. Back in 2019, the company partnered with the department of communications & digital technologies to invest $9.2m, as part of the effort to digitalise SA, over a three-year period.

The discussions also focuses on Cisco’s approach to hybrid and remote working. 

Cisco sells hardware and software products geared towards hybrid work. It sells desktop computers, teleconferencing systems for offices and boardrooms, and has a video conferencing platform for businesses called WebEx, akin to Zoom or Microsoft Teams. 

Katsoudas says hybrid work, pushed forward by lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, is likely here to stay. So,  organisations need to work to create environments for their teams that keep up with the times while fostering and building an internal work culture.

Topics of discussion include: Cisco’s strategy in finding and retain talent; the group’s investment in skills development; the impact of a global economic downturn on human resource management; and trends in hybrid work. 

