PODCAST | How one of the world’s largest tech companies manages human resources

Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
Most US white-collar workers stayed put in cities rather than take to resorts, minicensus shows
Tsakani Maluleke revealed to parliament that the SA Post Office is insolvent; it incurred losses of at least R2.2bn and its liabilities exceeded total assets by over R4bn
Ruling throws throwing national party leadership race into disarray as provincial leader Oscar Mabuyane considers his legal options
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fran Katsoudas, executive vice-president at Cisco
New report says the pandemic added 71-million to the ranks of the very poor
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Ministers recommend producing 2-million barrels less a day to halt a slide in oil prices
Blindedbythelights and Spielberg both have strong winning chances in their respective events
Upgrades deliver 20% more boost to 373kW and 746Nm with specific styling cues from Hennessey
The many ways in which Cisco, one of the world’s largest technology companies, managed its human resources and skills development in 2022 is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fran Katsoudas, executive vice-president at Cisco.
Valued at about $172bn, Cisco is one of the world’s largest technology companies that manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products.
Like most large global technology firms, Cisco has had to compete to find and retain skilled people in its ranks. Katsoudas details how the company has done this, especially given a tough macroeconomic environment for consumers around the world.
She says the group had come up with a structure that would give employees access to their bonuses earlier and in cash, as a means to cope with rising living costs.
Katsoudas also details Cisco’s investment in skills development. Back in 2019, the company partnered with the department of communications & digital technologies to invest $9.2m, as part of the effort to digitalise SA, over a three-year period.
The discussions also focuses on Cisco’s approach to hybrid and remote working.
Cisco sells hardware and software products geared towards hybrid work. It sells desktop computers, teleconferencing systems for offices and boardrooms, and has a video conferencing platform for businesses called WebEx, akin to Zoom or Microsoft Teams.
Katsoudas says hybrid work, pushed forward by lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, is likely here to stay. So, organisations need to work to create environments for their teams that keep up with the times while fostering and building an internal work culture.
Topics of discussion include: Cisco’s strategy in finding and retain talent; the group’s investment in skills development; the impact of a global economic downturn on human resource management; and trends in hybrid work.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | How one of the world’s largest tech companies manages human resources
The many ways in which Cisco, one of the world’s largest technology companies, managed its human resources and skills development in 2022 is the focus in this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Fran Katsoudas, executive vice-president at Cisco.
Valued at about $172bn, Cisco is one of the world’s largest technology companies that manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products.
Like most large global technology firms, Cisco has had to compete to find and retain skilled people in its ranks. Katsoudas details how the company has done this, especially given a tough macroeconomic environment for consumers around the world.
She says the group had come up with a structure that would give employees access to their bonuses earlier and in cash, as a means to cope with rising living costs.
Katsoudas also details Cisco’s investment in skills development. Back in 2019, the company partnered with the department of communications & digital technologies to invest $9.2m, as part of the effort to digitalise SA, over a three-year period.
The discussions also focuses on Cisco’s approach to hybrid and remote working.
Cisco sells hardware and software products geared towards hybrid work. It sells desktop computers, teleconferencing systems for offices and boardrooms, and has a video conferencing platform for businesses called WebEx, akin to Zoom or Microsoft Teams.
Katsoudas says hybrid work, pushed forward by lockdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic, is likely here to stay. So, organisations need to work to create environments for their teams that keep up with the times while fostering and building an internal work culture.
Topics of discussion include: Cisco’s strategy in finding and retain talent; the group’s investment in skills development; the impact of a global economic downturn on human resource management; and trends in hybrid work.
Global markets pause to ponder New Zealand rate hike
GEPF reduces pensions of some members
PODCAST | Email impersonators and the risk they present to business
PODCAST | Tiktok — the new frontier for business marketing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.