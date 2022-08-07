×

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Air services council suspends Mango Airlines’ licences

The airline has been in business rescue since July 2021

07 August 2022 - 17:31 Staff writer
Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Picture: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The Air Services Licensing Council has suspended low-cost carrier Mango’s licences.

The airline has been in business rescue since July 2021.

In a letter dated August 3, the council suspended Mango’s licences “for a period of two years, effective immediately, as Mango has not operated the licensed air services for an uninterrupted period exceeding 12 months”.

The news comes within days of the airline’s administrator Sipho Sono saying an unnamed consortium bidding to rescue Mango had presented “adequate and satisfactory proof of funding”.

CH Aviation reported the consortium had been given until August 10 to provide a bank guarantee in favour of Mango for the full purchase offer.

If this condition is met, a proposal would be presented to SAA, Mango’s parent company, and the government.

Should the deal fail and a reserve bidder not step in, the airline would be liquidated.

In June, Mango said all its employees had been retrenched except for a few employees retained on short-term contracts for critical care and maintenance activities required while the investor process is ongoing.

TimesLIVE

