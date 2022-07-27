Claims that airlines are feasting on Comair’s demise are misplaced, says Gidon Novick

The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark rate by 75 bps to fight inflation
The founder of Lift blames skyrocketing airline ticket prices on bruising fuel hikes
Suggestions that airlines are profiteering after the collapse of Comair are misplaced, and the steep hikes in ticket prices are mostly a function of oil price increases, Gidon Novick, the founder of SA’s newest carrier Lift airline, says.
Airline ticket prices have skyrocketed in the wake of the collapse of Comair, which accounted for as much as 40% of Southern Africa’s airline capacity. In recent weeks, a one-way flight from Johannesburg to Cape Town shot up to an average of between R3,000 and R7,000, up from about R800 a year ago...
