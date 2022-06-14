Opinion / Columnists HILARY JOFFE: High-flying business rescue plan sank Comair Efforts to restructure the airline with an overly ambitious business model came too late B L Premium

As Comair heads into liquidation this week, it’s worth reflecting on a couple of the big-picture questions raised by the demise of an airline that for seven decades was SA’s most successful.

The first is the question of business rescue and what makes it work — or not — to save a company like Comair that gets itself into financial distress in a difficult industry at a difficult time...