Companies / Property

Small retail centres tops during lockdown, analysts say

These malls traded largely at close to full floor space capacity during the hard rules, says Belinda Clur

07 August 2022 - 17:06 Denise Mhlanga

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions affecting retail trading, small retail and convenience malls have performed strongly and continue to show resilience.

The retail sector showed a strong recovery in 2021 and the beginning of 2022 as shoppers returned to malls thanks to government easing lockdown restrictions...

