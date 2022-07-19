Reprieve from pension fund obligations may boost European carmakers
The Competition Commission is investigating three (yes, three, that’s all it takes) complaints that SA’s domestic airlines are overcharging since the collapse of Comair at the end of May.
Air travel expert and consultant Linden Burns tell Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that he doubts the investigation will find much to complain about.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed the price of jet fuel to $151 a barrel, a full 78% higher than it was a year ago. What’s an airline to do?
As it is, with SAA a shadow of its former self, no SA Express, no Mango, no Kulula, no British Airways there’s about 35% less capacity domestically now, says Burns.
Yes, there might of been periods when our skies have been overtraded but whether there’s room for a new airline, or whether the current players add capacity, the fact is demand is growing.
PODCAST: High airfare costs, but what’s an airline to do?
read more:
Watchdog looks to tackle sky-high airline ticket prices
Airlines clamber for Comair’s share as ticket prices soar
Qatar Airways and Airlink seal code-share deal in wake of Comair collapse
ROB ROSE: Inside Comair’s final hours
Comair flies into liquidation with assets of R3.5bn
Comair liquidation puts 1,200 jobs at risk
Ticket prices expected to soar as SA loses 40% airline capacity
Competition Commission on alert for price gouging after Comair suspension
