News & Fox

PODCAST: High airfare costs, but what’s an airline to do?

19 July 2022 - 06:00

The Competition Commission is investigating three (yes, three, that’s all it takes) complaints that SA’s domestic airlines are overcharging since the collapse of Comair at the end of May.

Air travel expert and consultant Linden Burns tell Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that he doubts the investigation will find much to complain about.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has pushed the price of jet fuel to $151 a barrel, a full 78% higher than it was a year ago. What’s an airline to do?

As it is, with SAA a shadow of its former self, no SA Express, no Mango, no Kulula, no British Airways there’s about 35% less capacity domestically now, says Burns.

Yes, there might of been periods when our skies have been overtraded but whether there’s room for a new airline, or whether the current players add capacity, the fact is demand is growing.

Podcasts from the Edge is a production of TimesLIVE Podcasts.

Watchdog looks to tackle sky-high airline ticket prices

Competition Commission  receives complaints about soaring prices after the collapse of Comair
Airlines clamber for Comair’s share as ticket prices soar

Increasing capacity at SA’s remaining airlines may do little to cushion consumers
Qatar Airways and Airlink seal code-share deal in wake of Comair collapse

The agreement means travellers can buy connecting flights on both airlines using a single reservation
ROB ROSE: Inside Comair’s final hours

While some suitors came around to kick Comair’s tyres, nobody was willing to put down a formal offer. Which left the airline R125m in the hole
