Indefinite grounding of flights is a huge blow, says Comair
About 40% of local aviation capacity has been removed, says the operator of BA and Kulula
13 March 2022 - 11:09
UPDATED 13 March 2022 - 16:48
Comair, which operates flights by British Airways (BA) and Kulula, has been grounded indefinitely after failing to convince the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) that it has remedied safety concerns uncovered by the regulator after an investigation into a string of mishaps.
The aviation regulator suspended Comair’s air operator certificate on Saturday for an initial 24 hours after an investigation into a recent spate of safety incidents by airlines operated by the company...
