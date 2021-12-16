Features What SAA can learn from Gidon Novick’s Lift airline Airline industry veteran Gidon Novick believes low-cost airline Lift can teach SAA a thing or two once its sale to the Takatso Consortium is finalised B L Premium

Gidon Novick is no stranger to the airline industry. He’s a former joint CEO of Comair, and founder of low-cost airline kulula. More recently he, former Uber executive Jonathan Ayache and airline leasing and maintenance company Global Aviation launched Lift. The only new airline in the world to have taken to the skies in 2020, it’s celebrating its first birthday this month.

"We’ve been through four waves of a pandemic, aggressive price competition, rampant oil prices — survival and thriving through all that is a good sign," Novick tells the FM...