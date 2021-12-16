What SAA can learn from Gidon Novick’s Lift airline
Airline industry veteran Gidon Novick believes low-cost airline Lift can teach SAA a thing or two once its sale to the Takatso Consortium is finalised
16 December 2021 - 05:00
Gidon Novick is no stranger to the airline industry. He’s a former joint CEO of Comair, and founder of low-cost airline kulula. More recently he, former Uber executive Jonathan Ayache and airline leasing and maintenance company Global Aviation launched Lift. The only new airline in the world to have taken to the skies in 2020, it’s celebrating its first birthday this month.
"We’ve been through four waves of a pandemic, aggressive price competition, rampant oil prices — survival and thriving through all that is a good sign," Novick tells the FM...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now