Airlines are upbeat ahead of the summer season Vaccinations have given travellers more confidence

SA’s airlines are experiencing strong demand ahead of the festive season, with expectations of a better December than last year — though bookings are still below pre-Covid levels.

And even though locals desperate for travel are booking flights and foreign tourists are beginning to return thanks to SA’s removal from travel red lists, the spectre of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic still looms, tempering some of the optimism...