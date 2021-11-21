Business

Airlines are upbeat ahead of the summer season

Vaccinations have given travellers more confidence

BL Premium
21 November 2021 - 07:44

SA’s airlines are experiencing strong demand ahead of the festive season, with expectations of a better December than last year — though bookings are still below pre-Covid levels. 

And even though locals desperate for travel are booking flights and foreign tourists are beginning to return thanks to SA’s removal from travel red lists, the spectre of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic still looms, tempering some of the optimism...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now